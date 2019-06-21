Cleveland police searching woman with bipolar missing since 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are searching for a missing woman with bipolar disorder who hasn’t been seen in over a year.
Shawnetta Small, 38, was just reported missing by her aunt on June 20.
According to police, the aunt said she hadn’t heard from Small, who sometimes uses the alias “Raquel,” since she last saw her at Bug-A-Boos strip club on Harvard Avenue in March 2018.
Small reportedly had cellphone contact with her aunt in April 2018, but that was the last she heard from her.
We’re told that, in addition to bipolar disorder, Small suffers from paranoia and has been known to disappear into the woods and was once placed into a mental institution in Missouri.
Small is a 5-foot-4 black female weighing approximately 175 lbs.
Anyone with information please contact detectives at 216-623-5418.
