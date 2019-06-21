Family, community gather to dedicate bench in memory of slain Aniya Day-Garrett

Aniya Day-Garrett celebration (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 21, 2019 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 3:25 PM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members gathered to remember Aniya Day-Garrett during a special celebration.

A bench was dedicated in honor of the 4-year-old girl at Kenneth J. Sims Park, located at 23131 Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

Day-Garrett was found by police and paramedics at her mother’s Euclid apartment in March 2018.

Noticeable burns and bruises were observed on Aniya’s body.

[Medical examiner: 4-year-old Euclid, OH girl suffered stroke ‘weeks to months’ before death, was ‘severely malnourished’]

She was taken to Euclid General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s mother, Sierra Day, and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis were both sentenced to life in prison for Day-Garrett’s murder.

