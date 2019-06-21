The internet wins again: Here are the best reactions to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ newest NBA Draft picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers started with 2019 NBA Draft with two picks in the first round, but ended the night with three solid selections.
With the No. 5 overall pick, the Cavaliers selected Darius Garland, a guard from Vanderbilt.
Garland’s skills on the court didn’t go unnoticed, but his NBA Draft fashion is what caught everybody’s attention.
Next up, the Cavaliers selected Dylan Windler from Belmont University with the 26th pick. It was a pick many weren’t expecting, but few are doubting it.
His dance moves may also catch some Cavs fans off guard.
Before the first round concluded, Cleveland traded back into the round and selected Kevin Porter Jr. with the No. 30 overall selection.
Analysts believe the guard from University of Southern California is a steal with the late-round pick.
Don’t forget, J.R. Smith is still technically on the Cavaliers roster.
