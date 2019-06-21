Man robs Cleveland bank with pen, FBI offering reward for capture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect strolled into a Cleveland bank on Friday morning and used a threatening letter to rob the branch.
According to the Cleveland FBI, the robbery unfolded at Dollar Bank, located at 4140 Fulton Road.
After grabbing an unspecified amount of cash from the teller, the man fled north and has not yet been caught.
Witnesses said the suspect was 6-feet tall, weighed about 300 pounds and was roughly 30 to 40 years old.
No injuries were reported.
Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers.
Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.
