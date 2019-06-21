Mansfield Police searching for runaway 17-year-old boy feared to be in danger

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Division of Police is searching for 17-year-old Blake Gerdau after he ran away at about 9:27 a.m. on Friday.
Police said Gerdau ran away from Foundations for Living at 1451 State Route 39 and fled into a wooded area north of the facility.
He was reportedly last seen on Hickory Lane.
Mansfield police said Gerdau has had suicidal tendencies in the past, with the last one being approximately two months ago.
Foundations for Living said Gerdau had not made any suicidal threats on Friday before running away.
However, the facility staff also stated Gerdau was upset over a disciplinary incident from Thursday which may have triggered him to flee the facility.
Police described Gerdau as 6′ tall, 177 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, and gray shoes with white bottoms.
Officers also stated that he does not have family in this area.
Anyone with information on Gerdau’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Mansfield Police Dispatch at (419) 522-1234.
