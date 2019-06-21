Mother and day care owner level accusations after 2-month-old girl pronounced dead at UH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I’m not supposed to watch Di’Yanni at all, but I did that young lady a favor.” Danielle Townsend, the owner of Nana’s Home Daycare, says Taylor Bush dropped her four children off -- including 11-week-old Di’Yanni Griffin -- at 8:35 a.m. on June 18.
By that same afternoon, the infant was dead.
Bush spent Friday planning a funeral for her baby. She says she was horrified when she noticed her baby was unresponsive to her calls and touch.
“Any other time when I take Di’Yanni up the stairs or whatever, she moves and she didn’t move at all...Immediately, I knew something was wrong with my daughter. So, I just hurried up and ran back down the stairs and I knocked on the day care’s door. She opened and I was like, ‘Please help, can you help me give her CPR?’ She didn’t even attempt to try to help me or anything,” Bush said.
Townsend admits she was not at the facility when all this happened. She says both she and her sister are CPR certified although records show they have not been issued an updated certification to make them current.
“An ambulance cannot take a dead body at all. When I arrived here at the scene the baby and Taylor Bush was already in the ambulance. No coroner was at my house at all. Period, point blank. I just want to clear my name as Danielle Townsend the baby did not die in my care,” Townsend said.
The medical examiner’s office says the infant died at the University Hospitals Medical Center. But what about accusations that the baby was breathing hard when the mother arrived?
“She knew her baby was already sick cause I had been telling that young lady, Taylor Bush, that her baby was sick since June 7th,” Townsend said.
“It was not that far back. It was like two days before my daughter died that she told me she was sick. That was my reasoning for taking my daughter to the doctor the day that she died,” said Bush.
Di’Yanni and her mother lived upstairs at the Giddings Road house. She was in day care downstairs. The Medical Examiner’s office hasn’t determined how she died. The results of an autopsy are pending.
