22 new Cleveland Catholic Diocese clergy members implicated in child sex abuse scandal
File photo - The Cleveland Catholic Diocese has released the names of additional clergy who are likely guilty of sexually abusing children. Source: AP Images
By John Deike | June 21, 2019 at 2:23 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 2:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Catholic Diocese has identified a new set of clerics who were implicated in the church’s turbulent child sex abuse scandal, which spans several decades.

“The new names were added after the diocese concluded, based on the evidence available to it, that the allegations were more likely than not to be true. In compiling this updated information, the diocese reviewed all known allegations regardless of how old the allegations were or whether the cleric was alive or deceased,” Cleveland Catholic Diocese Deacon Jim Armstrong said in a prepared statement.

Church officials elaborated on their guidelines when determining which names would be released:

Substantiated Allegation: An allegation that has been determined to be more likely true than not true. An allegation may be considered substantiated for purposes of the initial list below if one or more of the following is true:

  • The cleric has admitted to sexually abusing a child.
  • The cleric has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child in a criminal court of law.
  • In the case of a cleric who is alive and in ministry at the time an allegation is made, it has been determined by appropriate canonical process that the allegation is true.
  • In the case of a cleric who is deceased or no longer in active ministry at the time an allegation is made, a determination is made by the diocese, after reviewing all available evidence, that the allegation is more likely than not to be true.

Cleveland Catholic Diocese officials also admitted the list could be incomplete.

The newly released names include:

Jerome Bals (Deacon)

Ordained: July 22, 1973

Current Status: Permanently removed from ministry

Daniel McBride

Ordained: April 28, 1951

Current Status: Deceased

Kenneth Bogucki

Ordained: June 9, 1984

Current Status: Removed from clerical state

Nicholas Monaghan

Ordained: December 21, 1907

Current Status: Deceased

John Mueller

Ordained: May 23, 1959

Current Status: Deceased

John Ciolek

Ordained: April 2, 1938

Current Status: Deceased

John Connor

Ordained: May 23, 1959

Current Status: Deceased

Donald Rooney

Ordained: June 9, 1979

Current Status: Deceased

Joseph Ehrbar

Ordained: May 26, 1945

Current Status: Deceased

Joseph Seminatore

Ordained: May 31, 1969

Current Status: Permanently removed from ministry

Julius Slapsak

Ordained: June 29, 1925

Current Status: Deceased

James Viall

Ordained: December 18, 1954

Current Status: Deceased

John Jacoby

Ordained: February 28, 1953

Current Status: Deceased

John Vovko

Ordained: May 25, 1968

Current Status: Deceased

Edward Kickel

Ordained: April 17, 1922

Current Status: Deceased

Liam Kitt

Ordained: June 19, 1943

Current Status: Deceased

Carl Wernet

Ordained: May 21, 1932

Current Status: Deceased

Frank Klamet

Ordained: June 10, 1978

Current Status: Deceased

Joseph Williams

Ordained: May 31, 1969

Current Status: Permanently removed from ministry

John Wittreich

Ordained: May 31, 1947

Current Status: Deceased

James McGonegal

Ordained: May 29, 1971

Current Status: Administrative leave pending decision of the Holy See regarding removal from clerical state

Anthony Schuerger

Ordained: June 11, 1977

Current Status: Administrative leave pending further investigation of the allegation by the diocesan Review Board

Refer to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese website for more details.

