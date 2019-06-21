Newburgh Heights mayor admits that mistakes were made in campaign finance reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Newburgh Heights admited mistakes were made after Board of Elections officials found his campaign mixed campaign case with personal accounts.
He said no funny business was intended and he’s learned his lesson.
Campaign expense reports filed by the Committee to Re-elect Mayor Trevor Elkins were examined.
State law requires every nickle raised and spent has to be accounted for.
Once submitted, the reports are reviewed on the second floor of the Board of Elections.
A report was sent to the state when investigators at the Board found $15,000 in reimbursements not accounted for.
When we uncovered the documents, we called to set up an interview with Elections Director Anthony Perlatti.
It began behind closed doors.
“Like I said I don’t want to come across as gotcha to Trevor,” was what Perlatti said in declining an on camera interview.
Clearly there was reluctance at the board for anyone to speak on camera. No answers at the Board so we went directly to Mayor Elkins who opened up about what happened.
“Not really paying attention sloppiness, laziness in some regards you know people make mistakes and like I said there’s nothing criminal here no illegal activity,” was Elkins take.
At the Board, we were told that reviews involving this amount of money have been done at most a half dozen times in 19 years.
Elkins has reportedly cooperated and has provided us with deposits showing he is getting the mixed funds unmixed.
“The reporting process needed to be corrected, there was never anything missing or misappropriated. It was just the way that it was reported or filed.” added the mayor.
Noting he is actually owed $7000 by the campaign after the new auditing of his reports.
Both the Board and Mayor Elkins say at the next reporting period everything will be accounted for.
