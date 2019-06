CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air this morning will allow clearing to continue this morning. No rain anywhere in northeast Ohio right through Sunday. It will be cool today for the season with a high in the low to mid 70s for most folks. A few neighborhoods in the far northeast part of the state may not even hit 70 degrees this afternoon. But did I mention no rain at least? The sky turns clear tonight. It’s sunny and comfortable weather tomorrow.