Northeast Ohio weather: Stunning first weekend of Summer, no rain until Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will build east across the area today and tomorrow. A warm front will lift northeast across the area on Sunday. Low pressure will move through the central Great Lakes Monday, dragging a cold front through the area early Tuesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a day out there for this first day of Summer. It’s beautiful!
With high pressure in control, skies will remain generally clear through the night. It will be cool too. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by morning.
First Weekend of Summer Outlook:
Here’s more good news for you! We have removed all rain chances from the forecast until Sunday night, when scattered showers and storms will develop over the area.
Saturday’s high: 74°
Sunday’s high: 84°
More Favorable Weather Coming Our Way:
The number one question we’ve been getting lately is, “Is this rain going to last all Summer long?”
We are actually going to see a little pattern shift as we head into next week. It will be much more June-like than recent days.
Sure, we will see some scattered storms on Monday. After that, rain chances are a lot less impressive for the rest of the work week.
We’ll keep the forecast dry Tuesday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday. At this time, Thursday and Friday are looking dry.
Monday’s high: 85°
Tuesday’s high: 81°
Wednesday’s high: 85°
Thursday’s high: 83°
Friday’s high: 82°
