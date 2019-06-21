Ohio inspectors find numerous violations weeks before baby’s death in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio inspectors found numerous violations weeks before a baby’s breathing became labored at a local Cleveland day care.
Two-month-old Di’Yanni Bush later died at University Hospitals, sparking a Cleveland Police investigation.
19 News pulled inspection reports from Nana’s Home Daycare.
Inspectors from the state’s job and family services department visited the daycare earlier this month. They also went to the daycare the day after baby Di’Yanni died.
Since 2017, the day care was inspected six times.
On June 19, the day after the baby died, state inspectors found numerous violations, including:
- No enrollment records for the child involved in the incident
- The day care didn’t report the incident that resulted in the death of a child
- A bassinet used for sleeping that was not previously approved
An inspection on June 3, two weeks before Di’Yanni’s death there were 20 violations including:
- Lack of medical records and insurance
- No CPR or First Aid certification
- Unsanitary bathroom conditions
- Unsafe outdoor play space
- Poison ivy
- Mold
- Contaminated sandbox
- Large hole in porch
There are questions about some of those same violations that appeared in an unannounced inspection in January 2018.
Records show there were nearly identical violations in the outdoor play area, but state inspectors noted those issues were addressed and the day care was considered compliant.
Plus, more hazardous outdoor play violations were noted in an August 2017 inspection that were also labeled by state inspectors as later being addressed.
19 News asked the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services a handful of questions about the day care, including why it hasn’t been shut down after a handful of dangerous violations. We also asked if their state funding could be pulled.
Media representatives didn’t respond to repeated requests for information.
You can do your own research on both in-home and other types of day cares by clicking on this link.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.