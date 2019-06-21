Ohio lawmaker proposes increased punishments for violent prisoners who target corrections officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio state representative has proposed legislation that would further extend protections for corrections officers, parole officers, and other jail employees.
Republican state Rep. Dave Greenspan, of Westlake, introduced House Bill 299 on Thursday.
“I’m proud to sponsor this important piece of legislation which will not only help to keep corrections officers and others safe from being targeted, but will also bring the consequences for crimes against these public servants up to parity with similar crimes against police officers,” said Greenspan.
If passed, the legislation would make punishments for certain violent crimes against corrections officers, parole and probation officers, and parole board members as strict as they are for crimes against police officers.
“With the introduction of this bill, our member brothers and sisters in corrections are finally brought in line with the rest of the law enforcement community,” said Gary Wolske, President of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio.
House Bill 299 is awaiting committee approval.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.