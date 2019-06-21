Ohio’s Presidential Primary date in 2020 to get moved on calendar (Here’s why)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Thursday the Ohio Senate unanimously approved a budget bill that included several amendments like moving the date of the 2020 presidential primary.
The change still needs to be approved by the House but there aren’t any indications it won’t pass.
That means the 2020 primary will be on March 17, instead of March 10.
The request was made by the Ohio GOP because of rules set by the Republican National Committee (RNC).
“This allowed Ohio to be a winner-take-all delegate state per RNC rules which require winner-take-all states to hold their primary on or after March 15," according to Evan Machan with the Ohio GOP.
To get a party’s nomination a candidate needs to win a set number of delegates.
Some states split up the delegates based on well a candidate does in the primary.
Other states, like Ohio, are a winner-take-all states meaning which ever candidate gets the most votes in a primary, takes all of that state’s delegates.
