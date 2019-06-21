Ohio’s Presidential Primary date in 2020 to get moved on calendar (Here’s why)

Ohio GOP requested the move and it was approved in the Senate budget bill.

The Ohio Senate passed a bill that would move the state's presidential primary to March 17. The bill still needs to be passed by the House.
By Dan DeRoos | June 21, 2019 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 3:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Thursday the Ohio Senate unanimously approved a budget bill that included several amendments like moving the date of the 2020 presidential primary.

The change still needs to be approved by the House but there aren’t any indications it won’t pass.

Moves the presidential primary to the third Tuesday after the first Monday in March
Amended Substitute House Bill 166 Senate Finance Committee Summary of Omnibus Amendment

That means the 2020 primary will be on March 17, instead of March 10.

The request was made by the Ohio GOP because of rules set by the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“This allowed Ohio to be a winner-take-all delegate state per RNC rules which require winner-take-all states to hold their primary on or after March 15," according to Evan Machan with the Ohio GOP.

To get a party’s nomination a candidate needs to win a set number of delegates.

Some states split up the delegates based on well a candidate does in the primary.

Other states, like Ohio, are a winner-take-all states meaning which ever candidate gets the most votes in a primary, takes all of that state’s delegates.

