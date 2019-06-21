Revere High School names new head football coach after investigation into alleged “inadequate supervision.”

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Revere High School superintendent Matthew Montgomery recommended to the Board of Education that Terry Cistone be named the new head football coach following an investigation into an alleged incident in which the athletes were inadequately supervised.
Revere High School football practice was canceled while the Revere football team was at football camp at Heidelberg College.
“We feel badly for the students impacted by this unfortunate situation,” Superintendent Matthew Montgomery said. “However, the safety of our students remain our top priority. I want to express my profound appreciation to Coach Cistone and the other coaches who have stepped up to assist our team and our district. The coaches and administration are committed to the football program, and most importantly the students.”
Heidelberg College officials said the Revere football team was merely using their facility. Heidelberg staff did not operate the camp.
Revere school officials had said no students were injured, but a “lapse in appropriate supervision."
According to a press release from the Revere School District three middle school coaches will join the high school coaching staff for the 2019-2020 season.
According to the Lantern, Revere High School’s school newspaper, James Boyeas accepted the head coach position for Revere in January of 2018 and led the Minuteman to a 6-4 record.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.