River reborn: CBS This Morning airing segment about 50th anniversary of Cuyahoga River fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS This Morning will air a report celebrating the 50th anniversary of the notorious Cuyahoga River fire and the progress that has been made in the decades that followed.
The 1969 fire on the polluted Cuyahoga River led to a national environmental movement, sparking the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and contributing to the passage of the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Act.
The segment is scheduled to air around 7:40 a.m. Friday.
