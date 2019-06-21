Stow Police credit Target employees with preventing scam that would have stolen thousands from elderly couple

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow Police Department used social media to give credit to two Target front desk employees who prevented an elderly couple from falling prey to a $2,000 gift card scam.
Target employees Alyssa Denson and Amy Waffen had been alerted that an elderly couple purchasing gift cards might be purchasing the cards under duress.
When the couple attempted to purchase $2,000 worth of gift cards at the Stow Target less than an hour after purchasing $5,000 worth of gift cards at another Target location the two front desk employees attempted to warn the couple they might be being scammed.
When they were unable to stop the couple from purchasing the gift cards they called the Stow Police.
Stow Police Officer Bethany Childers responded to the scene, she told 19 News this was unfortunately too common.
“They seemed very intimidated,” Childers said. “(Scammers) target the elderly, they threaten them with arrest or threaten family members.”
The elderly man was on the phone Childers said, and this was a red flag.
Officer Childers believed this might have been the scammer.
The elderly couple insisted they were purchasing the gift cards as a wedding gift.
Unable to stop the couple from purchasing the gift cards Officer Childers was able to make contact with the couple’s family and found no one in the family was getting married.
According to the Facebook post Stow police investigated and found the purchase to a be a scam.
Target was able to cancel the transaction and prevent the couple from losing thousands of dollars.
“This is a big problem,” Childers told 19 News. “We take multiple reports a week.”
The Stow Police want to remind consumers of common red flags involved in scams:
- Demanding payment for “delinquent” accounts, IRS taxes and utilities by asking you to purchase gift cards for payment.
- Someone trying to scare you (threatening jail time for you or a family member if you do not pay).
- A money request or phone call coming from someone you don’t know or have never met in person.
- Something sounds too good to be true (i.e.; winning the lottery, inheritance, being offered a reward for a large sum of money).
- Being asked to buy something in advance by sending a wire transfer or being pressured to buy something quickly before you can discuss the matter with a family member.
- Being asked personal information such as social security number, bank account numbers, log in IDs and passwords.
Officer Childers credited Waffen and Denson with preventing the elderly couple from losing money by noticing the red flags and contacting law enforcement.
Officer Childers encouraged families to sit down with their elderly parents and talk about the potential for being scammed.
She stressed that there is no legitimate company that accepts store gift cards as payment.
