‘Visit me in CLE’ promoting national tourism week at Public Square this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Destination Cleveland wants you to show off what makes this city great.
The company will host an array of activities with giveaways at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
Food trucks will line the lawn, along with games for residents to participate in.
The festivities will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 23-June 25.
Residents will have the opportunity to fill out Cleveland-themed postcards and mail them to friends and family in an effort to bring them in for a visit.
If they can’t make it this weekend, try in two weeks when the city plays host for the 2019 MLB All Star Game.
