68-year-old Akron woman found dead in storage unit identified, murder suspect pleads not guilty

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives arrested Michael J. Olson, 35, of Coventry Township, on Wednesday and charged him in the killing of a 68-year-old Akron woman.
The victim has been positively identified as Mary Kay Wohlfarth, a 68-year-old female from Akron Ohio.
Olson was pulled from his Phyllis Avenue home, charged with murder and auto theft, and was booked into the Summit County Jail.
The victim, Mary Kay Wohlfarth, was reported missing around 1 p.m. Wednesday by family members.
Hours later, her body was located inside of a storage unit in the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue.
Officers say Olson was seen driving the victim’s 2012 Kia Sedona. The vehicle is still missing, according to an Akron Police press release.
On Thursday, Olson pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court and is being held on a $1 million bond.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the dead and neck.
The homicide is still under investigation.
