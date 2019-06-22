Akron man found guilty of raping disabled woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was found guilty of raping a disabled woman after breaking into her home.
Jesse Williams, 34, was also found guilty of several charges including:
- Rape – a felony of the 1st degree
- Burglary – a felony of the 2nd degree
- Tampering with Evidence – a felony of the 3rd degree
- Attempted Burglary – a felony of the 3rd degree
In December of 2018, Williams broke into the home of a 62-year old female and demanded money. When the victim refused to give Williams money, he proceeded to drag her into a bedroom where he raped her according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s press release. Williams then attempted to cover up any evidence of the crime. After Williams left, the victim went to a neighbor, who called police.
During the investigation, officers found Williams had also attempted to break into a nearby apartment 11 days later.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.
