Ashland County first responders use boat to rescue 3 people from car swept away while driving over flooded road

3 Rescued from Flood Water Jeromesville Fire Department, Jeromesville EMS, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Wilderness Road to rescue 3 individuals stranded on their vehicle on a flooded road. Jeromesville Fire Department rescued 2 adults and one Child from a vehicle, after they attempted to cross a closed road that was flooded on Wilderness Road, East of South Funk Road. Stormy Kaufman, 23, of Wooster, Ohio was driving a 2010 Chevy Equinox Eastbound on Wilderness Road when she drove through the high water. Post #85, Wooster Post, Sergeant Andrew Topp said, “when Stormy Kaufman drove through the water, the strong current lifted the car up and turned it sideways.” Sergeant Topp continued, “Stormy Kaufman and her passengers Dale Rogers, 26, also of Wooster, and a 3-year-old girl, climbed out on top of the car, after it became disabled and waited for Jeromesville Fire Department to arrive with a boat to rescue them .” Sergeant Topp commented that the driver Stormy Kaufman was cited for “Fail to Control” due to no road closed sign posted. Abers Towing worked cautiously to retrieve the Chevy Equinox due to the strong current and position of the vehicle.