Ashland County first responders use boat to rescue 3 people from car swept away while driving over flooded road (Source: Ashland County Pictures)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 22, 2019 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 5:34 PM

JEROMESVILLE , Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland County officials are urging motorists not to try to drive across flooded roads after three people needed to be rescued from a failed attempt to do so.

The Wayne County Highway Patrol confirmed a Chevy Equinox attempted to drive over Wilderness Road, just east of South Funk Road, in Jeromesville around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the highway patrol, the significant amount of water crossing over the roadway was enough to create a current.

It only takes 4″-6″ of moving water to pick a car up, so the stream caused the car to easily get carried away, according to the highway patrol.

When the highway patrol got the call, the three were reportedly on top of the car.

The highway patrol said the Jeromesville Fire Department had to use a rescue boat to get the three people onto dry land.

According to the highway patrol, a 23-year-old woman was cited for failure to control because there was road closure sign posted.

Ashland County Pictures reportedly learned on scene that the two passengers were a 26-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl.

The highway patrol said no one was injured.

Ashland County Pictures captured this footage of the scene:

Wilderness Road, East of South Funk Road

3 Rescued from Flood Water Jeromesville Fire Department, Jeromesville EMS, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Wilderness Road to rescue 3 individuals stranded on their vehicle on a flooded road. Jeromesville Fire Department rescued 2 adults and one Child from a vehicle, after they attempted to cross a closed road that was flooded on Wilderness Road, East of South Funk Road. Stormy Kaufman, 23, of Wooster, Ohio was driving a 2010 Chevy Equinox Eastbound on Wilderness Road when she drove through the high water. Post #85, Wooster Post, Sergeant Andrew Topp said, “when Stormy Kaufman drove through the water, the strong current lifted the car up and turned it sideways.” Sergeant Topp continued, “Stormy Kaufman and her passengers Dale Rogers, 26, also of Wooster, and a 3-year-old girl, climbed out on top of the car, after it became disabled and waited for Jeromesville Fire Department to arrive with a boat to rescue them .” Sergeant Topp commented that the driver Stormy Kaufman was cited for “Fail to Control” due to no road closed sign posted. Abers Towing worked cautiously to retrieve the Chevy Equinox due to the strong current and position of the vehicle.

Posted by Ashland County Pictures on Saturday, June 22, 2019

