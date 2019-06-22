Ashland County first responders use boat to rescue 3 people from car swept away while driving over flooded road

JEROMESVILLE , Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland County officials are urging motorists not to try to drive across flooded roads after three people needed to be rescued from a failed attempt to do so.
The Wayne County Highway Patrol confirmed a Chevy Equinox attempted to drive over Wilderness Road, just east of South Funk Road, in Jeromesville around 10 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the highway patrol, the significant amount of water crossing over the roadway was enough to create a current.
It only takes 4″-6″ of moving water to pick a car up, so the stream caused the car to easily get carried away, according to the highway patrol.
When the highway patrol got the call, the three were reportedly on top of the car.
The highway patrol said the Jeromesville Fire Department had to use a rescue boat to get the three people onto dry land.
According to the highway patrol, a 23-year-old woman was cited for failure to control because there was road closure sign posted.
Ashland County Pictures reportedly learned on scene that the two passengers were a 26-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl.
The highway patrol said no one was injured.
Ashland County Pictures captured this footage of the scene:
