‘The Bachelor’ casting call coming to Cleveland in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you think you’re the right fit to be a contestant on ‘The Bachelor’? The reality TV show is hosting an open casting call in Cleveland this July.
Show producers are looking for contestants for the 24th season with a casting call being held on Saturday, July 27 at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown.
To attend the casting call, you must complete an application and bring it with you. Registration takes place from 1- 5 p.m. with interviews beginning shortly after 1 p.m.
To apply to be the newest cast member on ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette’, go to their website for more information.
