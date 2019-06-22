Celebration underway to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the infamous Cuyahoga River fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the most famous Cuyahoga River fire of 1969.
Join the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, Canalway Partners, the City of Cleveland and dozens of elected officials at a Cuyahoga River ceremony.
The event will celebrate 50 years of public health and water quality progress on the Cuyahoga River since the last river fire on June 22, 1969.
The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at Settlers Landing in the Flats.
“The celebration will focus, in part, on a healthier river, committed partners, enforcement and engagement, and anticipation of an even more vibrant future for the Cuyahoga River, Lake Erie and all our state’s waterways,” said Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells, CEO of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (Sewer District).
“The Sewer District is very proud of its role in bringing the Cuyahoga River back to life and celebrates the rate payers, elected officials, Sewer District employees and other stakeholders who played in integral role in its comeback.”
The event will include comments by federal, state and local elected officials. There will be an unveiling of a plaque celebrating past investments that contributed to the river’s rebirth as well as present investments which will further reduce the amount of pollution discharging into the river.
The plaque will be permanently displayed on the newly constructed Sewer District’s Superior Avenue Pump Station located at Settlers Landing. The pump station, which is part of Project Clean Lake, will help to reduce the amount of pollution discharging into the Cuyahoga River.
Additionally, as part of the celebration, Canalway Partners will host a groundbreaking event for the fourth and final leg of Towpath Trail.
Stage 4 of the Towpath Trail Extension will run 1.5 miles from Literary Avenue to the future Canal Basin Park in Downtown Cleveland’s Flats. The public is invited to B.Y.O.S. – Bring Your Own Shovel – and participate in this much anticipated event.
“The Cuyahoga River is, has been and will forever play the major role in shaping the identity of Cleveland,” said Tim Donovan, Executive Director of Canalway Partners.
“The Towpath Trail Greenway is leading a transformation of this river valley. It does so, by promoting new investments that add residential, recreational, commercial and office uses within a landscape that continues needed industrial and shipping operations within a growing green natural ribbon.”
For a history of the Towpath Trail construction, check out the Canalway Partners website.
At the conclusion of the event, the Sewer District will offer self-guided tours of the Superior Avenue Pump Station and Canalway Partners will offer tours of Canal Basin Park, which includes appearances by historic Cleveland characters such as Mayor Carl B. Stokes – a Cleveland History Days program.
The morning’s activities will conclude with free ice cream for all attendees.
For more information, visit the Sewer District’s website.
This event is in partnership with Cuyahoga50.
