Cleveland police ID victim in fatal stabbing, say suspect was found showering inside the home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released new details in a chilling overnight attack that left a woman dead and three children injured.
According to police, 62-year-old Diane Madison was fatally stabbed inside a home in the 19000 block of Chickasaw Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Three children, two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, were also stabbed in the attack. They were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jaylen Latrell Plummer.
Police said Plummer entered the rooms of the three juveniles as they slept in their beds and began stabbing them. Two of the children were able to escape the home and ran to a neighbor’s home to call police.
When police arrived at the home, they found Plummer showering inside and took him into custody.
They also found the third juvenile hiding inside the residence.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.