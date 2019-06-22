Cleveland police seize over 1,200 lbs. of illegal fireworks during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland had to call in the bomb squad when a routine traffic stop turned up an explosive haul.
The incident occurred on State Rt. 176 northbound near Denison Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Friday.
Officers noticed what turned out to be 1,235 pounds of illegal fireworks inside the vehicle and the bomb squad was called to the scene.
Police ultimately seized the fireworks and charged both vehicle occupants with possession of fireworks.
The driver was also arrested for OVI.
