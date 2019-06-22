Kent police issue warning after another river rescue

Officials said they’ve responded to 11 water rescue calls over the last few days

Kent police issue warning after another river rescue
By Amber Cole | June 22, 2019 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated June 22 at 12:13 PM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Kent are warning residents to stay off the river until waters recede to safe levels after being called out to another water rescue Saturday morning.

A call reporting two people in trouble on the Cuyahoga River came in around 10 a.m. According to police, one of them escaped the water before they arrived, while a second clung to a branch.

The area near W. Main Street and Franklin Avenue was closed as authorities conducted the rescue operation.

We’re told the rescue was complete in under an hour and that the kayaker was pulled safely from the river.

The Kent Police Department issued the follow statement via Facebook:

**High Water Strong Current*** please be advised the the Cuyahoga River is high & currents are strong. Over the last couple of days 12 people have been rescued from the river. We are asking that you use caution & PLEASE STAY OFF THE RIVER until the waters recede to a safe depth. Enjoy the beautiful weather today ! Have fun! Stay Safe!
Kent P.D.

With little-to-no rain in the current seven-day forecast, water levels should continue to recede.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.