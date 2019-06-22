Masury man killed in collision with semi-truck

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Masury man was killed Friday when then vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-truck.
The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on State Rt. 14, when 27-year-old Shayne Owens when the black 2009 Cadillac CTS he was driving slammed into the rear of a white 2013 Peterbilt semi driven by 50-year-old John Salvino of Newton Falls.
Salvino was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn left onto Price Road when Owens struck the empty 2014 dump style trailer. The impact caused the Cadillac to spin off the right side of the roadway and flip before coming to a stop.
Photos from the crash seen show the horrific impact of the crash, though police noted that additional damage was done to the car during the extrication process.
The Summit Metro Crash investigation team was called to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
