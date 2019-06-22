19 News Reporter Victor Williams celebrated Go Skateboarding Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People all over the world are celebrated Go Skateboarding Day Friday June 21.
One of 19 News’ own shares his love for the extreme sport.
Victor Williams begged his mom for a skateboard, and has never looked back.
Here’s a list of where you can find some of the best skate parks in Cleveland.
Tri-Star Skateboards5360 Brook Park Road
Crooked River Skate Park 1785 Merwin Ave.Cleveland, OH 44113
Chenga World Skate Park 14700 Snow RoadCleveland, OH 44142
Lakewood Skate Park 14532 Lake Ave.Lakewood, OH 44107
