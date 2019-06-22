19 News Reporter Victor Williams celebrated Go Skateboarding Day

Cleveland 19 News' Victor Williams' second passion besides journalism is skateboarding.
By Victor Williams | June 21, 2019 at 10:10 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 10:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People all over the world are celebrated Go Skateboarding Day Friday June 21.

One of 19 News’ own shares his love for the extreme sport.

Victor Williams begged his mom for a skateboard, and has never looked back.

Here’s a list of where you can find some of the best skate parks in Cleveland.

Tri-Star Skateboards5360 Brook Park Road

Crooked River Skate Park 1785 Merwin Ave.Cleveland, OH 44113

Chenga World Skate Park 14700 Snow RoadCleveland, OH 44142

Lakewood Skate Park 14532 Lake Ave.Lakewood, OH 44107

