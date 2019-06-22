Woman brutally attacked, carjacked waiting for bank to open in downtown Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman waiting in her parked car was brutally attacked at the beginning of June.
Police said after beating her up, the suspect pushed her into the passenger seat and took off.
When she finally freed herself from the moving car, she could barely speak.
It all happened right in the heart of downtown Cleveland on a Saturday morning.
Officers found the 57-year-old woman sitting on the side of the St. Clair Avenue, bleeding from her mouth and desperate for help.
We’re not identifying her tonight for her safety.
Body camera video shows her trying to tell them what happened.
The victim told officers she was sitting at the corner of 9th Street and St. Clair, around 9 in the morning on Saturday June 1st.
She was waiting for the Dollar Bank to open. She was planning to attend a class inside.
But, she said a man got in her passenger side and started beating her up.
He then switched places with her and took off.
The report said she tried several times to get out, but he held her back.
Finally she freed herself.
19 News obtained the footage of the officers finding her car.
They were called to a Cleveland neighborhood for a man who violated a protection order.
The officer said, “We ran the plate, and it didn’t belong to him, and we started talking to him.”
Officers said at first he told them he rented it.
“Then, he told us a story that two people were fighting, and they ended up on the side of the road, somebody got stabbed, the van was rolling away, and he took the van," the officer said.
It’s quite a different story from the one the victim told.
It’s unclear whether the man arrested for violating the protection order was the suspect in the carjacking, or if he stole the car from the carjacking suspect.
We reached out to the victim shortly after this happened.
She told us she did not know the man who did this to her.
She’s doing okay, but did not want to do an interview about it.
