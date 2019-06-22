15-year-old boy struck and killed by motorcyclist with suspended license in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager riding his bike Friday morning in Akron was run over by a motorcyclist and died from his injuries on scene, according to Akron Police.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 15-year-old Damiyon L. Frazier from Copley.
Witnesses said three motorcyclists were traveling westbound in the left lane on West Bartges Street approaching LaSalle Drive, when they encountered the teen who was traveling ahead of them in the same lane.
The first two motorcycles changed lanes to pass the teen, but the third motorcycle struck the male.
The motorcyclist, a 30 year old man from Akron, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the motorcyclist had a suspended license, and did not have a motorcycle endorsement.
Akron police also said the motorcyclist had two traffic warrants from previous incidents and was not wearing a helmet.
No charges have been filed at this time. The accident remains under investigation.
