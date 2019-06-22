60-year-old woman fatally stabbed, 3 children injured in East Side attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a chilling overnight attack on a woman and three children on the city’s East Side.
According to police, a 60-year-old female was fatally stabbed inside a home in the 19000 block of Chickasaw Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Three children, two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, were also stabbed in the attack.
Police said an 18-year-old male suspect was identified and transported to Cleveland Clinic to treat lacerations to his hands.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.