Body of missing Wickliffe teen found in wooded area

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed the body of a missing teenager was found Sunday evening.
Wickliffe police said the body of Samuel Varney, 17, was discovered during a search for Varney.
He was last seen at his Wickliffe home on June 20.
Police said no foul play is suspected and their initial investigation indicates Varney committed suicide.
If you are in crisis and need immediate help:
216-623-6888: Call Cuyahoga County’s 24/7 Suicide Prevention Crisis Hotline or text “4Hope” to 741741.
