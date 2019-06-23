Cleveland celebrates 50 years since the last time the Cuyahoga River burned

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last time the Cuyahoga river caught fire was in 1969.
Since then, it’s been 50 years of progression to ensure this never happens again.
Saturday’s Burning River Festival was just a backdrop to showcase how far Cleveland has come when it comes to anti-pollution.
“It’s a good time here. Good music. Good food. I’ve been coming the last few years,” said Jared Schubert.
The Annual burning fest really brings out what Cleveland has to offer, yet it’s a stark reminder of a much darker, polluted time.
“The EPA, the clean water act - this was the impetus for it. It all started here and you’d never guess that to look at it now,” said Linda Ekura.
Back in 1969, you couldn’t possibly imagine getting on the water for a boat ride but now things have certainly changed... people are now eating by the water.
“I come down here kayaking all the time so it’s nice that this is all fixed up and it’s coming along great,” added Schubert.
Clevelanders are holding on to hope that in the next 50 years, the river will be even cleaner.
“The Cleveland area could be a center for clean power, electric vehicles and energy efficiency,” said Ekura.
More good news. We’re told there are now several species of fish now able to live in the water. Huge difference from where we were decades ago.
