Indians call up first baseman Bobby Bradley from minors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have called up first baseman Bobby Bradley from the minors.
Bradley, 23, has spent the entire season to date with Triple-A Columbus, batting .292 (75-for-257) with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 RBI in 67 games (.359/.638/.997).
He is currently leading the International League in home runs and slugging pct. (.638), is second in RBI and fourth in OPS (.997). Bradley is hitting .316 (24-for-76) in June with 9 homers and 16 RBI over 19 games and for the year has hit .319 (30-for-94) with 9 HR off left-handed pitching.
His 24 home runs are the fourth-highest total in all of Minor League Baseball to date.
Bradley was the club’s third round pick in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and will be making his debut at the Major League level.
He is expected to start against the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon.
