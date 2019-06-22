Northeast Ohio: First summer rain on its way

By Jon Loufman | June 22, 2019 at 9:10 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 9:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WOW! Has this been a GREAT summer!

High pressure will continue to be our fair-weather friend on a Sunday that will live up to its name. Rain and storms show up post-midnight.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Morning sunshine then a few afternoon clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Rain and storms develop pre-dawn with morning lows in the mid 60s. Periods of rain and storms will be with us from to time throughout a very humid day as temperatures recover into the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies become mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: The risk of rain and thunder return along with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.