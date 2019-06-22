Northeast Ohio: First summer rain on its way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WOW! Has this been a GREAT summer!
High pressure will continue to be our fair-weather friend on a Sunday that will live up to its name. Rain and storms show up post-midnight.
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Morning sunshine then a few afternoon clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Rain and storms develop pre-dawn with morning lows in the mid 60s. Periods of rain and storms will be with us from to time throughout a very humid day as temperatures recover into the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies become mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: The risk of rain and thunder return along with highs in the low to mid 80s.
