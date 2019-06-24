Bond set at $2 million for 18-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering his grandma and stabbing 3 young kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old man charged with killing his grandma and stabbing three young children pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning.
Cleveland police say Jalen Latrell Plummer stabbed Diane Madison, 67, to death just after midnight on Saturday, June 22.
This happened at at home in the 19000 block of Chickasaw Avenue.
Cleveland police said Plummer also stabbed three kids as they slept in their beds.
The kids, two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy, were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital and are expected to survive.
Officers said Plummer was found showering inside the home when they arrived.
Victim Diane Madison is the mother of East Cleveland serial killer Michael Madison.
Michael Madison was found guilty of killing three women in 2013 after saying he admired another local serial killer Anthony Sowell.
Plummer is now locked up at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $2 million bond.
