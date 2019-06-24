Cement truck turns over in Avon on State Route 83 at I-90

Over turned cement truck on Route 83 in Avon off I-90 West. (Source: Allen Thompson)
By Randy Buffington and Julia Tullos | June 24, 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:56 PM

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A cement truck toppled over Monday morning on State Route 83 at I-90.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Both exit ramps off I-90 to State Route 83 were closed for several hours, but re-opened just before 1 p.m.

Police still only have one southbound lane on State Route 83 open at the I-90 overpass.

The truck was loaded with 40,000 pounds of cement.

A viewer sent in photos from the crash.

Police said the driver had to be cut out of the truck, but he was not seriously injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

