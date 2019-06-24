State report concludes 2-month-old girl died at Cleveland day care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The investigation continues into the death of 11-week-old Di’Yanni Griffin.
According to a Ohio Department of Job and Family Services inspection report, the child died while at Nana’s Home Daycare on June 18.
ODJFS issued the following statement regarding the incident:
“When a child dies while in the care of a family child care provider, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services can immediately suspend a provider’s license. Because of the tragic situation that occurred in Cleveland last week, ODJFS has suspended the license of Nana’s Home Daycare. The facility cannot continue to operate and care for children. Its license will remain suspended until the public children services agency completes its investigation or the provider’s license is revoked.”
Initial reports indicated the baby had died at University Hospitals after Griffin’s mother, Taylor Bush, noticed her daughter wasn’t moving and called 911.
The day care’s owner, Danielle Townsend, said she was not at the facility when the baby died.
Townsend said both she and her sister are CPR certified, although records show they have not been issued an updated certification to make them current.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.