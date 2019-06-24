Cleveland woman admits her Facebook site scammed money from hundreds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coming into court, Zienup Sbeih-Maddox was far more subdued than when avoiding detection.
During the time she disappeared, she was living large using some of the money she got from online customers. She visited China, Dubai, and Cancun, eventually settling into a youth homeless shelter in Las Vegas where she was finally found.
She went undercover after 19 News went undercover, finding her and trying to confront her.
But while she was invisible, her victims weren’t, coming out of the woodwork to tell tales of how they went to her Facebook site, sent money for all kinds of products, and never got them.
“Ms. Maddox is prepared to enter a change of plea to the following,” is how prosecutors began what was supposed to be her trial.
After her arraignment, terabytes of transaction data were retrieved resulting in a long list of charges being lodged against her.
Negotiations led to a plea deal outlined before Judge Emily Hagan on Monday.
“We understand the order for restitution and we have discussed that there would be an agreed upon six-year sentence for my client, as well as cooperation by my client against Kimberly St. John,” is how Sbeih-Maddox’s attorney described the plea deal.
St. John will face the judge next month.
In addition to the monetary loss to customers of more than $188,626, she is responsible for another $20,000 to local social service agencies.
She ran her business out of a CMHA property, one intended for those truly needy.
While raking in tens of thousands, her taxpayer-subsidized rent was only $80 a month. She also got food stamps.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.