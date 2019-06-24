Cuyahoga Falls woman robbed of her engagement ring on the towpath

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a 32-year-old woman on the towpath trial.
According to Akron police, the Cuyahoga Falls woman was under West Market Street around 10 p.m. Saturday when an unknown male struck her in the face with an unknown object and grabbed her Nike satchel bag.
The bag contained her engagement ring, an iPod, Air pods, identification cards and a can of cat food.
Paramedics treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.
Police said the suspect is a white male, 40-50-years-old, with a gray hair and a goatee.
He was wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
