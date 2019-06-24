Dumpsters set up in Rittman to help residents discard of flood damaged items

RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - As you drive through the city of Rittman there’s signs of clean up from recent flooding.
Huge vacuums are cleaning and removing water from retail spaces at Rittman Center on Main Street. More than a foot of water flooded the parking lot and crept into businesses.
Andrew Printz, owner of AMP Restoration, has crews working nonstop.
"We've been ripping out the affected dry wall and carpet, extracting all the muddy water and cleaning the floors- sanitizing them with a shockwave disinfectant," Printz said. "And then we setup our drying equipment to get rid of any excess moisture that's in the building."
Sunday afternoon, a sign on the doors to the Family Dollar store said it was temporarily closed. IGA was open to shoppers.
People living near a creek, known as Landis Ditch, said it and other creeks overflowed their banks.
"It was like a raging river," said Lee Francisco.
He didn't have any property damage but others in his neighborhood did.
Dumpsters setup at the Rittman Community Freewill Baptist Church, Salt Street Park and Morton Salt Park are filling up items damaged by high water. They'll be setup through this coming week.
Barry Manso's basement had several inches of water in it, but he was able to pump it out quickly.
"My dryer was on the floor, and I heard it like shorten out," Manso said. "I got down there in time."
He, and others, hope the city reviews what happened so when another rain event comes through it's not so costly.
“I don’t know what they need to do down here to solve the problem, but I think they need to do something,” Manso said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.