East Cleveland assault video sheds new light after mayor caught cursing at former city council president on camera (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the footage involving mayor Brandon King swearing at a former city councilman was originally released, it sent shockwaves throughout the East Cleveland community.
Now we have additional video that appears to show what led to those explosive moments taking place.
The now infamous February incident between Mayor Brandon King and former City Council Otis Mays is believed to be the end result of this physical altercation in the lobby of city hall following the end of a city council meeting.
Surveillance video shows a woman being assaulted by a man who wouldn’t let her pass.
The man even breaks city property in the process.
“What the video captures was not seen by any human witness, including muyself. I could not confirm any physical contact initiated by the male or any physical contact whatsoever,” the mayor said.
Mays said all he was trying to do was get the Mayor to do something about the assault, but instead got cursed out:
“I said what are you gonna do about it and he started cussing. It does not represent the city well and it does not speak well for him to be the leader of the city and say those kind of things.”
Mayor King later apologized, but calls the outburst a response to being verbally attacked by Mays first:
“As the disturbance wound down. I myself was attacked and my verbal response to the attack was completely out of character. I wholeheartedly apologize and ask for your forgiveness.”
Here is the full video captured by security cameras:
