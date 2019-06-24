19 First Alert Weather Day: Some storms could turn severe Monday afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front extending across the region will lift northeast today as low pressure deepens across the western Great Lakes. The low will reach Ontario by Tuesday morning, driving a cold front through our area late today and tonight. High pressure will build in for tomorrow and Wednesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! While most of today has been absolutely stunning, we are anticipating scattered thunderstorms to develop as the afternoon goes on. Some storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rain.
Any storms that develop will come to an end by midnight, if not sooner than that.
In the meantime, have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.
After midnight, skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 60s.
Consistent Summer Temperatures:
My number one complaint with Spring 2019 (other than that whole excessive rainfall thing) was that we just could not get warm and STAY warm.
Well, Summer is here. It’s going to get warm and I think it’s going to stay that way.
Tuesday’s high: 80°
Wednesday’s high: 86°
Thursday’s high: 84°
Friday’s high: 88°
While humidity levels will be on the high side Wednesday and Friday, Tuesday and Thursday should actually be quite pleasant, especially Tuesday.
Rainfall Chances:
It may have been a very nice weekend, but we have seen A LOT of rainfall this month.
June 2019 has been our eighth rainiest June in Cleveland. (So far! We will probably climb a little higher in those rankings before the month comes to an end on Sunday.)
It won’t rain tomorrow though. Tuesday will be beautiful.
Our next shot for showers will arrive on Wednesday. These will be pretty hit or miss.
Thursday and Friday are looking dry right now.
A few hit or miss showers and storms may pop up during the weekend, but it won’t be a washout by any means.
Saturday’s high: 83°
Sunday’s high: 79°
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.