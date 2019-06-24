Hit skip sends 10-year-old to hospital in Cleveland, police searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say a 10-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting struck by a car in a hit -skip crash.

According to police, the child was hit just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Wheelock Road in Cleveland.

Police say the child was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

The suspect’s car, a white vehicle has yet to be located.

The incident remains under investigation.

