Hit skip sends 10-year-old to hospital in Cleveland, police searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say a 10-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting struck by a car in a hit -skip crash.
According to police, the child was hit just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.
The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Wheelock Road in Cleveland.
Police say the child was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
The suspect’s car, a white vehicle has yet to be located.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.