Investigators provide new information about double homicide at Rocky River Reservation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators will give an update Monday afternoon into the homicide case involving two who were found dead at Rocky River Reservation.
A press conference with the FBI and Cleveland Metroparks police is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Authorities have not made any arrests in connection to the homicides of 40-year-old Carnell Sledge and 33-year-old Katherine Brown, but a 20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case.
Both were found shot to death in the park on the evenings of June 4.
Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Metroparks Police tip line at 440-331-5219 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
