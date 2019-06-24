‘Jeopardy’ champ Holzhauer to debut in World Series of Poker

(WOIO) - ‘Jeopardy’ champion James Holzhauer is trying his luck yet again. The game show champion and professional sports gambler plans to compete in the World Series of Poker.
Holzhauer played online poker semi-professionally back in the early 2000s and makes a living off of sports gambling.
Tournament official Seth Palansky says Holzhauer will begin competing Monday, June 24 in a $1,500 no-limit hold’ em event and plans to partner with Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton in the $1,000 no-limit hold 'em tag-team event.
Holzhauer rose to fame earlier this year during a 32-game ‘Jeopardy!' win streak, earning over $2.4 million before losing to another contestant in early June.
Holzhauer plans to donate some of his winnings to a nonprofit for homeless teenagers in Las Vegas.
