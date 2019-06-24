Memorial dedication held for gazebo where Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members in Chicago gathered Sunday to dedicate a temporary memorial for Tamir Rice.
The gazebo where Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer served as a makeshift memorial until it was dismantled from Cudell Recreation Center in 2016 and moved to Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, Ill.
Officer Timothy Loehmann shot Rice, who was playing at the gazebo with an Airsoft pellet gun, on Nov. 22, 2014. He was pronounced dead a day later.
Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application.
The ceremony was held by Rebuild Foundation two days before what would have been Rice’s 17th birthday.
Rebuild Foundation hopes that the gazebo can be used as a community space for public engagement and dialogue.
