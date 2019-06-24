Mentor to honor officer Mathew Mazany one year after his death

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor community will hold a memorial service for fallen officer Matthew Mazany.
Mazany was struck and killed on June 24, 2018 after assisting a traffic stop on SR-2 eastbound.
Mentor Police determined Brian Anthony, of Kirtland, was high on heroin and fentanyl when he hit the officer with his vehicle and fled.
Anthony was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide assault and OVI.
Officer Mazany served for over 14 years and received the exceptional service award.
The service will take place at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater (8600 Munson Road) from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
