19 News Investigates: Summer dangers that could be in your backyard

19 News investigated a summer danger that could be in your backyard.

By Shannon Houser | June 24, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Only a teaspoon of torch fuel oil can kill a child, doctors said. In Ohio, there are increasing cases of accidental ingestion among children and it’s causing doctors and parents to warn others about the dangers.

19 News discovered since 2001, The American Association of Poison Control Centers estimates 18,000 people across the nation were exposed to lamp oil products.

There have also been deaths associated with the fuel. Most of them have been young children.

19 News investigates why more kids are getting their hands on the dangerous chemicals.

