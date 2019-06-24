19 News Investigates: Summer dangers that could be in your backyard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Only a teaspoon of torch fuel oil can kill a child, doctors said. In Ohio, there are increasing cases of accidental ingestion among children and it’s causing doctors and parents to warn others about the dangers.
19 News discovered since 2001, The American Association of Poison Control Centers estimates 18,000 people across the nation were exposed to lamp oil products.
There have also been deaths associated with the fuel. Most of them have been young children.
19 News investigates why more kids are getting their hands on the dangerous chemicals.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.