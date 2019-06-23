Northeast Ohio: First Alert Day on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I hope you enjoyed the start of summer weather. The last 3 days will certainly be among the top ten of the year.
A warm front and its accompanying moisture has its sights set on us for tomorrow bring back more of what we need no more of - showers and storms.
Tonight: Scattered showers arrive pre-dawn as humidity levels climb and temperatures slide only into the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Periods of rain and storms will be with us from to time throughout a very humid day as temperatures recover into the lower 80s.
Monday night: Rain ends and clouds decrease amid lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies become mainly sunny with highs approach 80.
Wednesday: The risk of rain and thunder return along with highs in the low to mid 80s.
I've decided to make Monday an ALERT Day for two reasons:
- This is already the 5th wettest June on record (7.09 inches so far) with rivers, streams and creeks still at very high levels.
- The Storm Prediction Center has us in the “Slight Risk” area for severe storms tomorrow.
