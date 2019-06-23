Northeast Ohio: First Alert Day on Monday

By Jon Loufman | June 23, 2019 at 8:42 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 8:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I hope you enjoyed the start of summer weather. The last 3 days will certainly be among the top ten of the year.

A warm front and its accompanying moisture has its sights set on us for tomorrow bring back more of what we need no more of - showers and storms.

Tonight: Scattered showers arrive pre-dawn as humidity levels climb and temperatures slide only into the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Periods of rain and storms will be with us from to time throughout a very humid day as temperatures recover into the lower 80s.

Monday night: Rain ends and clouds decrease amid lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies become mainly sunny with highs approach 80.

Wednesday: The risk of rain and thunder return along with highs in the low to mid 80s.

I've decided to make Monday an ALERT Day for two reasons:

  •  This is already the 5th wettest June on record (7.09 inches so far) with rivers, streams and creeks still at very high levels.
  • The Storm Prediction Center has us in the “Slight Risk” area for severe storms tomorrow.

