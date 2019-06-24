Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for storms that could turn severe later this afternoon and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front passed through the area early this morning. The air mass is much more humid now. This will be the fuel for thunderstorms later this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s today. The trigger for the storms this afternoon will be the approaching cold front from the west. We are in the risk area for severe storms. Wind damage and hail will be the biggest threats. The storms will continue into this evening before ending from west to east. We currently have the timing of the storms that could be severe 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The team will keep you updated on any changes.